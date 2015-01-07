Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 5:53 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

emPower Central Coast Hosting Free Home-Energy Dinner Workshop in Buellton

By Angel Pacheco for emPower Central Coast | January 7, 2015 | 11:36 a.m.

EmPower Central Coast is giving Santa Barbara County homeowners a headstart this month on their new year’s resolutions to slim down. But rather than helping achieve thinner waistlines, emPower will be going over how single family homeowners can cut the fat from their energy bills during a free dinner workshop from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at Antonio’s Pizza & Pasta, 280 E. Highway 246 in Buellton.

EmPower energy coach Jason Scheurer will present real examples of energy efficiency troubles that are plumping up energy bills at homes throughout Santa Barbara County, such as improperly operating furnaces, leaky ducts, drafty windows and poorly installed insulation. Fixing these common problems will improve a home’s comfort and air quality while also helping to lower utility bills and saving energy. Attendees will be able to speak to Scheurer during the event and sign up to have him give their homes a free site visit to examine for energy efficiency.

“With everyone’s focus now off the holidays, it’s the perfect time to start thinking about what we can do around the house to get the most from the energy we use,” Scheurer said. “An energy efficient home will save you money all year and stay comfortable no matter the temperature.”

Attendees will also learn about the energy audit process and how they can take advantage of utility incentives of up to $6,500, how to access low-interest unsecured financing, and the importance of home energy efficiency. Local qualified contractors involved in the emPower Program will also be on hand to answer questions or talk with attendees one-on-one after the presentation.

The event is open to the public and includes dinner. Click here to RSVP.

For more information, please contact emPower Santa Barbara County at 805.568.3566 or [email protected], or click here.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing emPower Central Coast.

