EmPower Central Coast will Host Free Workshop to Keep Homeowners Cool

With temperatures rising, the county of Santa Barbara’s emPower program is inviting homeowners to a free workshop Aug. 4 from 5:30l to 7 p.m. at the Far Western Tavern in Orcutt to learn about how they can keep their home cooler and more comfortable without wasting energy or water.

The workshop is being held in this particular area because homes in Orcutt and Santa Maria have been identified as having the greatest opportunity for energy savings in the entire county.

“We are committed to helping our residents reduce water and energy use so they can save on utility bills and enjoy their homes” said emPower Program Services Supervisor Ashley Watkins.

Jason Scheurer, emPower Energy Coach, will present real examples of energy efficiency issues he has seen in homes throughout the Tri-County region, such as improperly operating furnaces, leaky ducts, drafty windows and poorly installed insulation. Scheurer will also offer recommendations on fixing common issues.

“We’re getting into the hottest part of the summer, and this workshop will be a great chance to take a look at your home and consider how you can keep your home cooler in the remaining warm months without wasting energy,” said Scheurer. “What you take away will also help your home stay warm as we move towards the winter months.”

Workshop attendees will be able to enjoy appetizers and learn about available utility incentives that can exceed $6,500, as well as low-interest, unsecured financing that starts at 3.9 percent. Visitors can also schedule a free home-energy site visit from an emPower Energy Coach for a comprehensive look at their home-energy performance.

EmPower can also connect homeowners with qualified local contractors for home energy audits and conduct upgrades identified by the Energy Coach.

The Far Western Tavern is located at 300 E Clark Ave., Orcutt, CA. The workshop is free.

For more information or to RSVP, contact emPower Central Coast at 805.568.3566 or [email protected], or visit http://www.empowersbc.org/events.

About emPower Central Coast

The emPower program was established by Santa Barbara County both to help the community preserve the environment by lowering energy consumption and to stimulate the economy by creating jobs through innovative, voluntary solutions to support a sustainable building performance market. The program recently expanded its services to Ventura County and San Luis Obispo residents as emPower Central Coast.



EmPower is funded by California utility ratepayers and administered by Southern California Gas Company, Southern California Edison Company and Pacific Gas and Electric Company under the auspices of the California Public Utilities Commission, the US Department of Energy Better Buildings program and the California Energy Commission with American Recovery and Reinvestment Act dollars.

EmPower’s low cost financing is offered in partnership with Coast Hills Credit Union and Ventura County Credit Union. More information at www.empowersbc.org.

—Angel Pacheco represents emPower Central Coast.