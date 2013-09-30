Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 12:38 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

emPower Coach Helping Local Homeowners Save Energy

By Stacy Miller for emPower Santa Barbara County | September 30, 2013 | 8:59 p.m.

Santa Barbara County’s emPower program launched its popular Energy Coach service in late January. In just nine short months, over 100 homeowners have taken advantage of the free home energy site visits conducted by emPower energy coach Jason Schuerer.

With a new influx of funding from state agencies, the Energy Coach service has expanded and is now available to help single-family homeowners save energy and identify problems in their homes in San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

Schuerer brings more than 25 years of experience in the construction and energy efficiency field to his work with local homeowners. He discovered his passion in green building, earning more than 10 certifications in green building practices that he uses to benefit homeowners who take advantage of the emPower program.

During his site visits, Schuerer educates homeowners on ways to make their homes more energy efficient, comfortable and safe and save money. He also helps homeowners begin the process of connecting with qualified contractors, rebates and financing. More often than not he also ends up finding some problems that range from unsettling to downright unsafe.

“People are often surprised by what I find going on in their homes," Schuerer said. "Disconnected ducts, air leaks, poorly installed or no insulation are very common. High levels of carbon monoxide is also something that I find fairly regularly. One home I visited had carbon monoxide levels that were 10 times what they should have been. That’s scary.”

A recent survey of those who received a home energy site visit revealed that a little bit of coaching was all they needed to move forward with making energy efficient upgrades. They indicated that prior to meeting with the Energy Coach they wanted to make home energy upgrades but were not sure which ones were right for their home and did not know how to get started.

“The Energy Coach site visit was quite helpful. Jason was very thorough and explained what was happening in our home and the benefits of each type of energy upgrade. I really appreciated how he detailed each step we would need to make depending on which upgrade plan we chose,” one Santa Maria homeowner said.

As a result of the Energy Coach site visits, those surveyed said they are more likely to make home energy upgrades. The majority also stated that they have moved ahead with contacting one of emPower’s participating contractors about doing work or had already installed some energy efficiency upgrades after their site visit.

Schuerer is available to meet with homeowners free of charge either in person or over the phone to provide personalized one-on-one technical support and connect them with rebates and properly trained contractors.

Schuerer is excited to help homeowners save money and reduce their energy use and carbon footprints. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to discover the many ways your home can be energy-efficient and bring about savings in both energy costs and consumption.

For more information on the Energy Coach service, visit the emPower website by clicking here or call emPower staff at 805.568.3566.

— Stacy Miller represents emPower Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 