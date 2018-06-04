emPower Program Holding Free Energy Workshop for Carpinteria Homeowners

Whether it’s warm or the wind has a chill, there’s an easy way for Carpinteria residents to have a comfortable home while saving on utility bills no matter the season. The emPower program can help by providing access to low-cost local financing and big utility incentives — up to $4,500 — to make upgrade projects more affordable than ever.

Homeowners seeking to learn more about home energy upgrades are invited to a free workshop from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Carpinteria City Hall, 5775 Carpinteria Ave. A dinner will be served.

Click here to register, or call 805.568.3566 for more information.

Attendees will learn about common problems that affect the comfort and energy efficiency of local homes and get expert energy advice from emPower’s energy coach. They will also have the opportunity to meet local lending partners, utility companies and qualified contractors.

Event attendees will have an opportunity to:

» Learn about rebates of up to $4,500 for homeowners and other incentives for home energy projects.

» Get access to low-cost financing offered by local lending partners.

» Meet program representatives and local qualified contractors.

— Stacy Miller represents emPower Santa Barbara County.