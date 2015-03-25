Friday, April 6 , 2018, 3:45 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

emPower Helping Homeowners Kick-Start Energy Efficiency with LED Lightbulb Giveaway

LED lightbulbs, left, use 75 percent less energy and last 25 times longer than standard incandescent bulbs.
LED lightbulbs, left, use 75 percent less energy and last 25 times longer than standard incandescent bulbs. (emPower Central Coast photo)
By Angel Pacheco for emPower Central Coast | March 25, 2015 | 8:24 a.m.

emPower Santa Barbara County is giving local homeowners a helping hand to cut down their energy bills with an LED lightbulb giveaway.

The first 100 single-family homeowners in Santa Barbara County to “like” the emPower Facebook page and submit an email through emPower’s contact page with “LED Light Giveaway” in the message box will each get three free LED lightbulbs for a total value of more than $50.

“Switching out standard bulbs for these new LEDs is one of the easiest things homeowners can do to cut energy use and their monthly bills in the process,” emPower energy coach Jason Scheurer said. “These new generation bulbs cost more, so we wanted to help remove that barrier to get homeowners on their way to the savings that can be achieved over time.”

LED lightbulbs use 75 percent less energy and last 25 times longer than standard incandescent bulbs. LED lightbulbs even beat out compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) in energy efficiency.

emPower Santa Barbara County hopes this giveaway will inspire local homeowners to find out more about how its program is helping homeowners increase home energy efficiency and reduce monthly energy bills.

The county-operated program also offers free home energy site visits through its energy coach service to help identify issues such as improperly operating furnaces, leaky ducts, drafty windows and poorly installed insulation. emPower can further connect homeowners looking to fix these issues, with qualified local contractors participating in the program, utility incentives and low-interest unsecured financing.

Click here for more information.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing emPower Central Coast.

