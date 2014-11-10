Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 4:36 am | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

emPower Hosting Free Home Energy Workshop Dinner in Goleta

By Angel Pacheco for emPower Central Coast | November 10, 2014 | 6:57 a.m.

EmPower Central Coast is inviting single-family homeowners to a free dinner workshop on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at Petrini’s Italian Restaurant to learn how emPower can help them access easy and affordable home energy upgrades, be more comfortable in their homes and cut down on energy bills.

The free workshop will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Petrini’s, 5711 Calle Real in Goleta.

EmPower energy coach Jason Scheurer will present real examples of issues he has seen during site visits at homes throughout Santa Barbara County, such as improperly operating furnaces, leaky ducts, drafty windows and poorly installed insulation. Fixing these common problems will improve a home’s comfort and air quality while also helping to lower utility bills and saving energy.

Attendees will also be able to sign up for their own free home energy site visit from Scheurer and speak to him during the event.

“Energy efficiency upgrades go a long way to increasing how comfortable residents are in their homes in both hot and cold weather,” Scheurer said. “Owners of old and new houses are always surprised by the problems I find and how these issues have been affecting their energy bills and level of comfort.”

Attendees will also learn about the energy audit process and how they can take advantage of utility incentives of up to $6,500, how to access low-interest unsecured financing, and the importance of home energy efficiency. Local qualified contractors involved in the emPower Program will also be on hand to answer questions or talk with attendees one-on-one after the presentation.

The event is open to the public and includes dinner. Click here to RSVP.

For more information, please contact emPower Santa Barbara County at 805.568.3566 or [email protected], or click here.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing emPower Central Coast.

