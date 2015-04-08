Friday, April 13 , 2018, 8:19 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

emPower Central Coast Hosting Free Home Energy Dinner Workshop in Goleta

By Amy Bernstein for emPower Central Coast | April 8, 2015 | 3:14 p.m.

emPower Central Coast will be offering local single-family homeowners advice on how to improve their home’s comfort and energy efficiency during a free dinner workshop from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 23 at Rusty’s Pizza Parlor, 270 Stroke Road in Goleta.

emPower energy coach Jason Scheurer will present real examples of energy-efficiency issues he has seen in homes throughout the Tri-County region, such as improperly operating furnaces, leaky ducts, drafty windows and poorly installed insulation. Scheurer will also offer recommendations on fixing common issues.

Attendees will be able to ask Scheurer questions during the event and sign up for a free home energy site visit for a comprehensive look at the home’s energy efficiency, including the condition of their heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, insulation levels, water heater and other major appliances that can contribute to high energy bills and wasted energy.

“I have inspected hundreds of homes and found that every one of them, new or old, has issues relating to energy efficiency,” Scheurer said. “Addressing these common issues can increase the comfort and indoor air quality of the home while lowering energy bills.”

Attendees will also learn about the energy audit process, how they can take advantage of utility incentives of up to $6,500, and how to access low-interest unsecured financing that starts at 3.9 percent, making replacing old or broken furnaces, ducts, windows and insulation more affordable. emPower can also connect homeowners with qualified local contractors for home energy audits and to conduct upgrades identified by the energy coach.

The event is open to the public and includes dinner. Click here to RSVP. For more information, contact emPower Santa Barbara County at 805.568.3566 or [email protected], or click here.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing emPower Central Coast.

