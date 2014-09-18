Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 3:22 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

emPower Offers New SimpleStart Upgrade Option for Homeowners

By Amy Bernstein for emPower Central Coast | September 18, 2014 | 1:41 p.m.

After hearing from countless homeowners interested in home energy efficiency, the emPower Central Coast program discovered that many homeowners were looking for an easy way to pay for urgent single improvements like furnace or water heater replacements. To meet this demand, emPower created a new pathway to qualify for incentives and financing, called SimpleStart.

SimpleStart allows homeowners to choose one or more qualified upgrades to make their home more energy efficient.

“We know that some homeowners are looking for a simple way to get started on the path to energy savings," said Jason Scheurer, an emPower energy coach. "SimpleStart is perfect for those who are not ready to undergo a comprehensive energy efficiency upgrade or just want to make one last energy improvement to their home.”

Eligible single measure upgrades available through SimpleStart include certain energy efficient heating and cooling units, water heaters, and insulation. As always, homeowners can take advantage of other eligible upgrade options including more comprehensive home energy upgrades, and solar.

In addition, for a limited time, emPower has lowered interest rates for qualified energy efficiency loans over $5,000 in Santa Barbara County. The emPower loan rates typically start at 5.9 percent, but during this promotion, rates start as low as 3.9 percent.

Interested homeowners should visit emPowerSBC.org or call 805.568.3566 to get started with a SimpleStart Upgrade and learn more about low cost financing.

The emPower program offers voluntary incentives, financing and other services to help single-family homeowners in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties make home energy upgrades easier and more affordable. emPower was originally established by Santa Barbara County to help lower energy consumption and stimulate the economy by creating jobs.

emPower is funded by California utility ratepayers and administered by Southern California Gas Company, Southern California Edison Company and Pacific Gas & Electric under the auspices of the California Public Utilities Commission, the US Department of Energy Better Buildings program and the California Energy Commission with American Recovery and Reinvestment Act dollars. emPower’s low cost financing is offered in partnership with Coast Hills Federal Credit Union and Ventura County Credit Union.

Click here for more information.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing emPower Central Coast.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 