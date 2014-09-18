emPower Offers New SimpleStart Upgrade Option for Homeowners

After hearing from countless homeowners interested in home energy efficiency, the emPower Central Coast program discovered that many homeowners were looking for an easy way to pay for urgent single improvements like furnace or water heater replacements. To meet this demand, emPower created a new pathway to qualify for incentives and financing, called SimpleStart.

SimpleStart allows homeowners to choose one or more qualified upgrades to make their home more energy efficient.

“We know that some homeowners are looking for a simple way to get started on the path to energy savings," said Jason Scheurer, an emPower energy coach. "SimpleStart is perfect for those who are not ready to undergo a comprehensive energy efficiency upgrade or just want to make one last energy improvement to their home.”

Eligible single measure upgrades available through SimpleStart include certain energy efficient heating and cooling units, water heaters, and insulation. As always, homeowners can take advantage of other eligible upgrade options including more comprehensive home energy upgrades, and solar.

In addition, for a limited time, emPower has lowered interest rates for qualified energy efficiency loans over $5,000 in Santa Barbara County. The emPower loan rates typically start at 5.9 percent, but during this promotion, rates start as low as 3.9 percent.

Interested homeowners should visit emPowerSBC.org or call 805.568.3566 to get started with a SimpleStart Upgrade and learn more about low cost financing.

The emPower program offers voluntary incentives, financing and other services to help single-family homeowners in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties make home energy upgrades easier and more affordable. emPower was originally established by Santa Barbara County to help lower energy consumption and stimulate the economy by creating jobs.

emPower is funded by California utility ratepayers and administered by Southern California Gas Company, Southern California Edison Company and Pacific Gas & Electric under the auspices of the California Public Utilities Commission, the US Department of Energy Better Buildings program and the California Energy Commission with American Recovery and Reinvestment Act dollars. emPower’s low cost financing is offered in partnership with Coast Hills Federal Credit Union and Ventura County Credit Union.

Click here for more information.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing emPower Central Coast.