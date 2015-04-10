emPower to Give Away LED Bulbs at Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival

emPower Central Coast will be giving away energy-saving LED lightbulbs at the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival April 18-19 to the first 100 single-family homeowners who stop by its booth to sign up for its newsletter.

A Santa Barbara County-operated program, emPower will be joining numerous green organizations and thousands of festival goers at the renowned celebration to be held in Alameda Park. In addition to giving away LED bulbs, emPower representatives will be discussing how the program can assist residents in making affordable home-energy upgrades that will cut energy usage, lower utility bills and make their homes more comfortable.

“We know Santa Barbara County residents are committed to the environment, and the LED bulbs we’ll be giving out represent another great tool they can use to benefit the Earth,” said Jason Scheurer, emPower energy coach. “Controlling energy use in our homes is a great way to reduce our community’s carbon footprint, and using LED bulbs is among the easiest ways to start.”

LED light bulbs use 75 percent less energy and last 25 times longer than standard incandescent bulbs. LED light bulbs even beat out compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) in energy efficiency.

Visitors who stop by emPower’s booth will also be able to sign up to see if they qualify for a free home energy site visit in which an emPower energy coach can visit their homes to identify energy efficiency issues such as improperly operating furnaces, leaky ducts, drafty windows and poorly installed insulation. Festival patrons can also learn about how emPower can connect them with qualified local contractors to complete these upgrades, utility incentives and low-interest, unsecured financing.

For more, click here or call emPower Central Coast at 805.568.3566.

The Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival 2015 will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 18 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 19 at Alameda Park.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing emPower Central Coast.