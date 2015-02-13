Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 3:22 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

emPower to Help Homeowners Access Energy Upgrades at Workshop, Home Show

By Angel Pacheco for emPower Central Coast | February 13, 2015 | 4:15 p.m.

emPower Central Coast will be giving homeowners advice on affordably upgrading their home energy efficiency and lowering utility bills at the Dine & Discover workshop on Feb. 25 and emPower’s booth at the Santa Barbara Home Show on Feb. 28.

“Either event is a great place to start for homeowners who want to lower energy bills and take advantage of incentives for making those energy efficiency upgrades,” emPower energy coach Jason Scheurer said. “Almost every home I inspect has some troubles the owner doesn’t even know about but still have big consequences for their utility bills.”

Attendees at both events will learn about common energy efficiency issues throughout Santa Barbara County, such as improperly operating furnaces, leaky ducts, drafty windows and poorly installed insulation. In addition to lowering energy bills, addressing these issues can increase comfort and indoor air quality.

emPower representatives will also go over utility incentives up to $6,500 and low-interest, unsecured financing that starts at 3.9 percent. Local qualified contractors involved in the emPower Program will be on hand to answer questions. Attendees can also schedule a free home energy site visit with an emPower energy coach.

Santa Barbara Dine & Discover Workshop

Enjoy a free dinner and get advice from an emPower energy coach at the free event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25 in the Ocean Room at the Santa Barbara Veterans Hall, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Home Show

Explore more than 100 booths focusing on indoor and outdoor home improvements and stop by the emPower booth for advice on affordably upgrading your home’s energy efficiency. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara. Admission is $6 (children under 12 are free). Get two free tickets to attend the show courtesy of emPower. Click here for more information.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing emPower Central Coast.

