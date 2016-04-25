EmPower to Host ‘Dine and Discover’ Workshop on Home Energy Efficiency

In the spirit of Earth Day, emPower Central Coast will offer advice on improving home efficiency at a free “Dine and Discover” workshop April 28, 2016, at the Rusty’s Pizza located at 232 W Carrillo Street.

A program of Santa Barbara County’s Division of Energy and Sustainability Initiatives, emPower will hold the information session from 5:30-7 p.m. and present details on how homes use energy.

Program staff and local contractors participating in the program will also share solutions to improve home comfort, safety and indoor air quality, all while saving money on utilities.

Workshop attendees will also learn about available incentives up to $6,500, low-interest, unsecured financing that starts at 3.9 percent and will have the opportunity to qualify for a limited-time $500 incentive on top of regular rebates.

“Homeowners are often unaware of problems in their homes that are leading to high energy bills or discomfort,” said Ashley Watkins, program services supervisor. “We look forward to showing them the steps they can take to fix these common issues, save money and make their home more comfortable and healthier in the process.”

Local qualified contractors involved in the emPower Program will be on hand after the presentation to answer questions. Visitors can also schedule a free home energy site consultation with an emPower energy coach for a comprehensive look at their home energy performance.

The workshop is free and open to the public. For more information or to RVSP, contact emPower Central Coast at 805.568.3566 or [email protected], or visit www.empowersbc.org.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing emPower Central Coast.