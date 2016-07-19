emPower to Host ‘Dine & Discover’ Workshop on Saving Money, Energy at Home

Home

In an effort to help homeowners keep their homes more comfortable and energy efficient this summer, emPower Central Coast will be hosting a Dine & Discover workshop from 5:30-7 p.m. July 26, 2016, at Petrini’s Italian Restaurant, 5711 Calle Real in Goleta.

A program of Santa Barbara County’s Energy and Sustainability Division, emPower will present details on how homes use energy and ways to improve safety and indoor air-quality, all while saving money and creating a healthier living space.

Workshop attendees will also learn about available incentives up to $6,500 and unsecured financing starting at 3.9 percent.

“Homeowners are often unaware of problems in their homes that are leading to high energy bills and affecting how comfortable we can be indoors,” said Ashley Watkins, emPower Central Coast program services supervisor. “We look forward to showing them the steps they can take to fix these common issues, save money and make their home more comfortable and healthier in the process.”

Local qualified contractors involved in the emPower Program will be on hand after the presentation to answer questions.

Visitors can also schedule a free home energy site consultation with an emPower Energy Coach for a comprehensive look at their home energy performance.

The free workshop is open to the public and includes dinner. For more information or to RVSP, contact emPower Central Coast at 805.568.3566 or [email protected] or visit www.empowersbc.org.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing emPower Central Coast.