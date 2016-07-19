Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 1:31 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Home

emPower to Host ‘Dine & Discover’ Workshop on Saving Money, Energy at Home

By Amy Bernstein for emPower Central Coast | July 19, 2016 | 2:15 p.m.

In an effort to help homeowners keep their homes more comfortable and energy efficient this summer, emPower Central Coast will be hosting a Dine & Discover workshop from 5:30-7 p.m. July 26, 2016, at Petrini’s Italian Restaurant, 5711 Calle Real in Goleta. 

A program of Santa Barbara County’s Energy and Sustainability Division, emPower will present details on how homes use energy and ways to improve safety and indoor air-quality, all while saving money and creating a healthier living space.

Workshop attendees will also learn about available incentives up to $6,500 and unsecured financing starting at 3.9 percent.

“Homeowners are often unaware of problems in their homes that are leading to high energy bills and affecting how comfortable we can be indoors,” said Ashley Watkins, emPower Central Coast program services supervisor. “We look forward to showing them the steps they can take to fix these common issues, save money and make their home more comfortable and healthier in the process.”

Local qualified contractors involved in the emPower Program will be on hand after the presentation to answer questions.

Visitors can also schedule a free home energy site consultation with an emPower Energy Coach for a comprehensive look at their home energy performance.

The free workshop is open to the public and includes dinner. For more information or to RVSP, contact emPower Central Coast at 805.568.3566 or [email protected] or visit www.empowersbc.org.

Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing emPower Central Coast.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 