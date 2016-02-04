emPower to Host Free LED Lighting Workshop

The county-operated emPower program will discuss how energy efficient LED lighting can help cut energy costs in homes during a free workshop Feb. 9, 2016, at Petrini’s Italian Restaurant.

EmPower will hold the information session from 5:30-7 p.m. at the restaurant, which is located at 5711 Calle Real in Goleta, and provide attendees with a free dinner.

EmPower representatives and a local LED lighting expert will also shed some light on common misconceptions about the technology and share some bright, innovative ideas on efficiently lighting homes.

“On top of using 75 percent less energy and lasting longer than incandescent light bulbs, LEDs now come in a variety of colors including more warm tones that work better for use in homes” said Ashley Watkins, emPower Central Coast Program services supervisor. “Every attendee who registers online for the workshop will receive a free LED.”

Local qualified contractors involved in the emPower program will be on hand after the presentation to answer questions, and attendees can schedule a free home energy site visit from an emPower Energy Coach for a comprehensive look at their home energy performance.

Attendees will also learn about available incentives and financing for a variety of energy upgrades available through the emPower program.

Click here to RSVP. For more information, contact emPower Central Coast at 805.568.3566 or [email protected].

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing emPower Central Coast.