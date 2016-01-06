emPower to Host Free Workshop on Energy-Efficient Furnaces in Santa Maria

With Santa Barbara County now firmly in winter, emPower Central Coast will offer advice and information on selecting a new high-efficiency furnace during a free workshop Jan. 19, 2016.

The county-operated program will hold the information session from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building located at 313 W. Tunnell Street in Santa Maria.

EmPower representatives will discuss common issues that affect furnace efficiency, available utility incentives and financing for furnace replacement.

“Now that it’s chilly outside, it could be the perfect time to think about upgrading your old furnace,” said Ashley Watkins, emPower Central Coast program services supervisor. “A modern, energy-efficient model is going to use a lot less energy and keep you comfortable this winter. But to get the most out of a new furnace, there are some important factors to be aware of and our experts will be discussing this at the workshop.”

Local qualified contractors involved in the emPower program will be on hand to answer questions, and attendees can schedule a free home energy site visit from an emPower energy coach for a comprehensive look at their home’s energy performance.

A light dinner will be provided at the Jan. 19 event.

For more information or to RSVP, contact emPower Central Coast at 805.568.3566 or [email protected].

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing emPower Central Coast.