Learn How To Find Reliable Health Information

Santa Barbara Village and the University Club of Santa Barbara will present a talk on How To Find Reliable Health Information, 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the University Club of Santa Barbara, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Petra Beumer, Sansum Clinic health resource education coordinator, will be the featured speaker.

The Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series takes place on the second Tuesday of each month at the University Club and is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, so reservations should be made prior to the scheduled presentation.

Although easy access to health information continues to increase, it remains unclear if this information found on websites and numerous media sources is accurate and reliable. Beumer's presentation will focus on how to find reliable health information and make positive lifestyle changes.

She will discuss evaluating internet health information, exercise tips for seniors, mindfulness for stress reduction, and the community resources available at the Sansum Health Clinic Resource Center.

In addition to her work at Sansum Clinic, Beumer, a psychotherapist and health coach since 1988, is in private practice as a mindful eating expert.

Santa Barbara Village is a nonprofit, virtual community of seniors and volunteers helping one another successfully age-in-place in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

One of almost 200 'virtual' villages across the nation, Santa Barbara Village delivers a blend of support, services, volunteering and social opportunity that builds community while keeping area seniors engaged.

Carol Spungen, Advisory Board member, said, "The Empowered Aging Series is a way to provide educational opportunities to help seniors stay current, knowledgeable and involved in their communities.

"We are excited to partner with the University Club of Santa Barbara to share relevant topics."



To make reservations by Monday, Oct. 9, for Beumer's talk, or for more information about Santa Barbara Village and the Empowered Aging Series, contact Cyndi Pipes, Santa Barbara Village coordinator, 729-5038 or email [email protected]

— Cyndi Pipes for Santa Barbara Village.