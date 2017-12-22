Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:30 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Empowered Aging Series Focuses on Caregiving

By Cyndi Pipes for Santa Barbara Village | December 22, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara Village and the University Club of Santa Barbara will host the presentation Free to Care: Recognizing and Managing the Caregiver Role from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Featured speaker will be Cynthia McNulty, Family Services Agency senior services program manager.

As our population ages, more and more people find themselves caring for a senior family member, neighbor or friend. Many don't even realize they've taken on this role.

McNulty will provide information and guidance about this critical and relevant topic. This workshop is the first in a series of programs focused on caregiving.

The Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series takes place the second Tuesday of each month at the University Club and is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, so reservations are requested prior to the scheduled presentation.

To make reservations by Monday, Jan. 8, for Free to Care program, or for more information about Santa Barbara Village and the Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series, contact Cyndi Pipes, Santa Barbara Village coordinator, 729-5038 or email [email protected]

Santa Barbara Village is a nonprofit, virtual community of seniors and volunteers helping one another successfully age-in-place in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

“The Empowered Aging Series is a way to provide educational opportunities to help seniors stay current, knowledgeable and involved in their communities," said Carol Spungen, a member of the advisory board.

"We are excited to partner with the University Club of Santa Barbara to share relevant topics,” she said.

— Cyndi Pipes for Santa Barbara Village.

 
