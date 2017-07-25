Empowered Aging Talk Looks at End of Life Concerns

Santa Barbara Village and the University Club of Santa Barbara will present a talk on End of Life Concerns and Care: Reflections and Conversations 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the University Club of Santa Barbara, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

The event is part of the free Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series held the second Tuesday of each month at the University Club. Seating is limited, so reservations must be made prior to the scheduled presentation.

Featured speaker Susan P. Plummer is executive director of The Alliance for Living and Dying Well.

The alliance is a collaboration of leaders and agencies committed to creating high-quality end-of-life care and to shifting our culture toward greater acceptance of death as an inextricable part of living well.

The August session is expected to be educational and experimental. Participants will explore what quality of life means to them, what really matters, and how life can be lived fully.

Evidence-based research and other resources on the importance of end-of-life conversations will be provided.



Santa Barbara Village is a nonprofit, virtual community of seniors and volunteers helping each other one successfully age-in-place in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

One of some 200 virtual villages across the nation, Santa Barbara Village delivers a blend of support, services, volunteering and social opportunity that builds community while keeping area seniors engaged.

Carol Spungen, advisory board member said, “The Empowered Aging Series is a way to provide educational opportunities to help seniors stay current, knowledgeable and involved in their communities.

"We are excited to partner with the University Club of Santa Barbara to share relevant topics."

To make reservations by Monday, Aug. 7, for the Aug. 8 lecture, or for more information about Santa Barbara Village and the Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series, contact coordinator Cyndi Pipes, 729-5038, or email [email protected]

— Cyndi Pipes for Santa Barbara Village.