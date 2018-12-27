Pixel Tracker

Empowered Aging Talk Tries to Take ‘Taxing’ Out of Understanding New Tax Laws

By Cyndi Pipes for Community Partners in Caring | December 27, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Each time a new tax law is enacted, Congress makes a number of changes — some good, some less favorable — and the latest tax law is no different.

To help people understand the most recent legislation, CPA Catherine Lauber will clarify the changes and answer questions at a free program called Tax Law: What Seniors Need to Know, 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at the University Club of Santa Barbara, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Lauber’s talk, which is part of the Empowered Aging Lecture Series, is presented by Community Partners In Caring and the University Club of Santa Barbara.

Topics to be covered include: understand how the change in state and federal tax property tax deduction helps you; hear what the increase in the standard deduction means for your bottom line; find out how the new medical deduction expansion can help you; and learn five basic tips to maximize tax savings under the new tax rules.

Lauber, a graduate of UCSB and CPA at McGowan Guntermann, has been working in the accounting industry with local businesses and individuals since 2012. Her specialties include cash flow management and tax strategies.

To make reservations to attend by Monday, Jan. 7, or for more information about the Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series or Community Partners in Caring, contact Cyndi Pipes, 805-729-5038 or email [email protected]

Established in 1997, Community Partners in Caring is a 501(c)3 nonprofit based in Santa Maria and dedicated to reducing the incidence of malnutrition, poor general health, and isolation among the elderly. To learn more, visit http://partnersincaring.org/.

Community Partners in Caring locations are: 120 E. Jones St., Ste. 123; Santa Maria; 1120 W. Ocean Ave., Ste. 113, Lompoc; 890 N. Refugio Road, Santa Ynez; and 15 E. Carrillo St., Santa Barbara.

— Cyndi Pipes for Community Partners in Caring.

 

