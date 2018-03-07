Empowered Wellness Serves Teens, Young Adults

A new summer residential camp, Empowered Wellness, is coming to Santa Barbara.

Empowered Wellness offers camps and health-and-wellness services geared toward teenagers and young adults looking to change their lives through sustainable weight loss, fitness habits, and personal growth.

The camp experience includes activities to promote a healthier body image and improved physical health. While there is a clinical element to the program, it is also designed to provide the ultimate summer camp experience.

Campers participate in such activities as arts and crafts, swimming, basketball, hiking, outdoor games, kayaking, surfing, and visiting Disneyland, Universal Studios and the Channel Islands.

Empowered Wellness leverages the best weight-loss research from renowned institutions including Duke University, University of Florida, and University of California-San Francisco.

The camps focus on long-term growth in weight loss, nutrition, fitness, and emotional well-being.

While campers do experience weight loss while at Empowered Wellness, it is a by-product of the emotional growth and behavioral changes on which the program focuses. Activities are designed to keep the campers energized and engaged.

Eliza Kingsford, executive director and creator of the Empowered Wellness program, is te author of Brain Powered Weight Loss.

Kingsford is a licensed psychotherapist with 10 years’ experience working in the weight loss, health and wellness space, helping people heal their relationship to food.

She was the previous executive director and clinical director at a leading therapeutic weight management program and helped to redesign that clinical program to reflect current science and research.

At Empowered Wellness, campers experience a holistic approach to weight loss. The camp finds its participants are better prepared to stay at a healthy weight long-term.

All campers will stay at a residence facility by UCSB and have the option of attending for four, six or eight weeks in June-August. Empowered Wellness also offers a week long family camp in July and August.

For more, visit empoweredwellness.com or call 844-280-1190.

— Tracy Wilcox for Empowered Wellness.