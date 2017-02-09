Empowerment Workshop for Mothers and Daughters

The Arts Mentorship Program (AMP) presents I Am Her. She Is Me, a workshop designed to foster strong relationships between mothers and daughters, 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. April 23 at Impact Hub, 1117 State St., Santa Barbara.

Facilitated by Leslie Scott, Beyoncé choreographer, activist and mother, the workshop aims to empower mothers and daughters to communicate effectively, break unhealthy patterns, and find support and community during the pre-teen and teenage years.

The event is recommended for girls in grades 5-12.

Jenny Schatzle will open the workshop with a welcome about self-love. The event includes a lunch, break-out sessions for mothers and daughters, and a final hour that brings mothers and daughters together with clear intentions for the future.

It is hoped that the bonds fostered at this event will help empower the next generation of female leaders, while creating a lasting legacy that shows Santa Barbara is a community that values strong mother-daughter relationships and women supporting women.

Tickets are $45 for individuals, $80 for two and can be purchased at http://iamher-sheisme.nightout.com.



All proceeds from this event support the Arts Mentorship Program’s efforts to provide training, education, and financial support to young and emerging performing artists in Santa Barbara.



Each year AMP programs serve more than 2,500 low-income and at-risk youth and emerging artists in the community. Since its founding, AMP has awarded more than 1,000 need-based dance scholarships to local youth.

AMP has a legal affiliation with Santa Barbara Dance Arts, which donates staff time, in-kind services and affordable space for AMP to conduct its programs. AMP was founded by Alana Tillim and Steven Lovelace, both long-standing members of the artistic community.

AMP is in residence at 531 E. Cota St. This state-of-the-art, 9,000-square-foot performing arts center was a broad-based community effort with essential support provided by the Towbes Fund for the Performing Arts and the Santa Barbara Foundation.

— Cari Thomas for the Arts Mentorship Program.