Empty Bowls Benefit Helps Foodbank Fill Empty Stomachs

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will host its 16th Annual Santa Maria Empty Bowls fundraiser Wednesday, Oct. 25, with seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg.

The annual event raises funds to help the Foodbank address hunger and malnutrition in Santa Maria, along with the rest of the county.

For a donation of $25, attendees select a hand-crafted ceramic bowl, enjoy a simple meal of gourmet soup and bread, and take the bowl home as a reminder of the meal’s purpose: to provide food to hungry people in our community.

Soups will be provided by Allan Hancock College Culinary Department, Jack’s in Orcutt, Santa Maria Country Club, Santa Maria Inn, Chef Rick, Jaffa Café, Zoe’s Hawaiian BBQ, and more.

Soup servers include Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, Council Member Mike Cordero, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, KSBY News anchors Scott Daniels and Christina Favuzzi, and KCOY reporter Dave Alley.

Bowls are created by Allan Hancock College ceramics students, as well as talented local artists.

The event includes a Raffle Extravaganza featuring prizes that range from jewelry and wine to restaurant and theater experiences to massage, yoga and fitness. Raffle tickets cost $5 for five tickets or $20 for 25 tickets and can be purchased online prior to the event or at the door, while supplies last.

The Foodbank provides food to one out of every four people in the county. Thirty-eight percent of those served by the Foodbank are children, which amounts to more than 42,000 children. Seventy-eight percent of those served by the Foodbank live in the North County.

Santa Maria Empty Bowls is the only Foodbank fundraising event held in Santa Maria, offering an opportunity for North County residents to help end hunger and improve the health of the community.

The success of Empty Bowls depends on the support of local ceramic artists, restaurants that provide soup donations, and contributors to the raffle extravaganza. The event allows businesses to put their products before hundreds of guests, while linking their name to a worthy cause.

Tickets are available online at www.foodbanksbc.org/events or by calling 937-3422, ext. 105. Tickets also are available at the Foodbank, 490 W. Foster Road and at the door, while supplies last.

Sponsors of Foodbank Empty Bowls are as follows.

Platinum sponsor: Pacific Gas & Electric.

Gold sponsors: AERA, Rabobank, and ERG Resources.

Silver sponsors: HUB International, Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, Union Bank, Allan Hancock College, Dignity Health, Rotary Club of Santa Maria – Breakfast, The Towbes Group, Helical Products Company, Bethel Lutheran Church and NECA SB County LMCC Fund/Wire the Future (NECA/IBEW/LMCC).

Community sponsors: KSBY-TV, Santa Maria Times, Sunny Country 102.5, Noozhawk, and Santa Maria Fairpark.

The Empty Bowls committee is still looking for Raffle Extravaganza donations and local artists to donate ceramic bowls to the event. Direct questions about the event to Judith Smith-Meyer at the Foodbank, 967-5741 ext. 104.

For more information, visit www.foodbanksbc.org.

— Judith Smith-Meyer for Foodbank.