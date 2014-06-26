Big-Rig Crash Shuts Down Southbound Highway 101 at Gaviota

Empty semi overturns a mile south of Mariposa Reina, where gusty conditions were reported

A semi truck overturned on southbound Highway 101 Thursday night, and was blocking both southbound lanes as of 8:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

There were minor injuries reported when the semi truck rolled over to its side a mile south of Mariposa Reina in Gaviota, with a call time of 8:28 p.m.

Traffic was being diverted through the center divider, according to the CHP.

Lanes weren't expected to reopen until about 10 p.m.

Conditions at the scene were very gusty, with witnesses telling Noozhawk it was difficult to remain standing at times.

A wind advisory was issued for Santa Barbara County's South Coast for Thursday night through 3 a.m. Friday morning due to strong winds and gusts.

Driving conditions would be more difficult with strong cross winds throughout the area, including on the Gaviota Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

County Fire responded to the scene along with the CHP and Capt. David Sadecki reported 40 mph winds in the area.

There were no spills since the truck was empty, Sadecki said.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.