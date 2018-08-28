Encina Royale Throws Country Fair to Help Worker Who Lost Home in Fire

When life throws you lemons the saying goes, make lemonade. The lemonade flowed on Saturday at Encina Royale in Goleta, where residents and friends threw an old-fashioned country fair as a fundraiser for head groundskeeper Gary Gruetzmacher and his wife Diana, who lost their home in the Holiday Fire, escaping with only the clothes on their backs.

Gary Gruetzmacher has been a member of the landscaping maintenance department for decades, but his participation in the community goes far beyond the gardens.

His photos hang on the clubhouse walls. He has conducted tree tours of the specimen trees that dot the 40-acre property; delivered programs on the history of the complex (built in 1962); and even presented a travel log and lecture on his trip to Japan after the Fukushima tragedy.

His dedication is part of what makes Encina Royale an exceptional community.

So when disaster hit that July night, the community jumped to his aid.

Sally Reagan, the association manager, immediately set up a GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/gruetzmacher-fire-fund, and the board approved a flexible work schedule for him.

Before long, volunteers started plans for the country fair. The event, the result of countless hours of work, was a success with everything expected in a fair — food, music, games, raffles, even a dunk tank with Reagan, Leo Rojas (head of the maintenance department), and even Gruetzmacher as the dunking victims.

Gruetzmacher has said he is searching "to bring beauty from ashes." The country fair was a step in that direction, and an example of how the importance of family and friends can trump mere physical possessions.

— Gaye S. O'Callahan for Encina Royale.