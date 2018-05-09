End of Line For Cate Boys Tennis After Arroyo Grande Loss

Tennis

Cate boys tennis couldn't get it done on Wednesday in its first-round CIF Division 2 match against Arroyo Grande, as the Rams fell, 13-5, on the road.

Rams no. 1 singles Ethan Ha finished on a high note by winning all three of his sets. But Cate couldn't keep up with Arroyo Grande's depth and won only two other sets.

"We are a young team with five first-year varsity players and six starters in just 10th grade," coach Jason Saltoun-Ebin said. "Everyone gave it all they had but A.G. was just too much.”

Ha's individual season will continue May 24 in the CIF individual sectionals.

