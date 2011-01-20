Endowment for Youth Committee Sponsoring Black History Month Writing & Arts Contest

All county students are invited to enter for the opportunity to win cash prizes

The Endowment for Youth Committee is sponsoring its fourth annual Black History Month Celebration Writing & Arts Contest.

The contest is open to all Santa Barbara County students from first to 12th grades, and the winning works will be featured on Noozhawk and in other local media, and on the EYC Web site.

Winners of three categories will receive cash prizes — $150 for first place, $100 for second place and $75 for third place.

This year’s theme is “Honoring Our Past — Looking Toward our Future.” Winning submissions will focus on how the lessons and experiences of the past influence and impact our future as individuals, families and society at large.

All students are encouraged to apply, and winners will be selected from three categories: elementary, middle and high school. Submissions must be received by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 18.

Submissions and questions should be directed to Otha Cole, program director of the Endowment for Youth Committee, 1136 E. Montecito St., Suite 2, Santa Barbara 93103, 805.730.3347 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Students may submit essays, poems, lyrics, music, art, drawings and photographs.

Contest Rules and Guidelines

» All students must complete and submit an entry form, signed by a parent or guardian. Entry forms can be obtained from a school counselor or school office. Additionally, entry forms may be picked up from the EYC office, 1136 E. Montecito St., Suite 2, Santa Barbara, or sent via e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

» All information on the entry form must be complete and legible. Entry forms must have a parent or guardian signature. Incomplete entry forms will not be accepted.

» The contest is open to all students in Santa Barbara County; students will be judged in one of three categories based upon the students’ grade level (elementary, middle or high school).

» Eligible entries include essay (200 words max); poetry or lyrics (40 lines max); original works of art; and photographs. EYC will not be responsible for lost or damaged submissions. All submissions shall be available for pickup after March 1.

» The contest will be judged by a panel assembled by the EYC. Submissions will be judged on creativity, technical merit and exemplifying the theme.

» All submissions must be received by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the EYC office. Incomplete or late entries will not be considered. Winners will be contacted by Feb. 25. Winning submissions will be featured in local media and agency Web site. Three students will be selected from each category to receive.

— Justin Wilkins is executive director of the Endowment for Youth Committee.