Energy Company ERG Recognized for Contributions to Blochman Union School District

By Jim Youngson for ERG | September 16, 2013 | 11:41 a.m.

Last Wednesday, local energy company ERG received a Special Recognition Award for its financial contributions to the Blochman Union School District, located in the rural community of Sisquoc.

With nearly 200 people in attendance, the Santa Maria Valley Industry Education Council and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau hosted their annual Business Appreciation Luncheon at Santa Maria’s Elks Lodge.

This year’s theme was “Lights! Cameras! Partnerships!” to recognize the crucial role that partnerships play in public education.

Doug Brown, superintendent of the Blochman school district, presented the award to ERG representatives Denny Dobson and Ben Oakley and highlighted some of the accomplishments the oil company and school district have achieved together. Of note, ERG has contributed nearly $30,000 in financial support for preschool programs and a new campus-wide communications system.

“Supporting our Cat Canyon neighbors — and children in particular — is very important to us,” Oakley said after the event. “I’m proud to work for a company that truly cares for the community and steps up financially.”

ERG Resources is a local energy company with offices in Santa Maria, and primary operations located in Cat Canyon. Our success allows us to “give forward” to local causes aimed at producing lasting and impactful results in our community.

With many worthy causes to support and ERG’s focus on long-term, positive effects, the company has developed and committed to a strategic giving program to ensure our contributions are fully leveraged.  In the past year ERG has donated tens of thousands of dollars — as well as human resources — to the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, Shoes for Students, the Santa Maria YMCA, Foodbank Santa Barbara, the Discovery Museum, Orcutt Children’s Art Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs, Legal Aide and others.

For more information, email Tina Frontado at [email protected].

— Jim Youngson is a publicist representing ERG.

