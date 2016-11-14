Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 4:09 pm | A Few Clouds 69º

 
 
 
 

Energy Partners Fund Awards $80,000 to STEM Programs

By Jordan Killebrew for Energy Partners | November 14, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

The Energy Partners Fund, a committee advised fund at the Santa Barbara Foundation, awarded $80,000 to educational programs and organizations focusing on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).  The grants were presented recently at Presqu’ile Winery in Orcutt.
 
The Energy Partners are a diverse mix of oil and gas companies, local businesses and community organizations who join together to bring STEM alive to local students, teachers and nonprofits.   

Grants from the fund support a variety of programs on the Central Coast, all with the goal to foster learning and enthusiasm for STEM. The grants include donations to schools, museums and educational organizations.

They consist of 16 mini-grants of about $1,500 each; a $6,500 award to Partners in Education’s Countywide Volunteer Program; and a $50,000 donation to the Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation (MOXI) to underwrite 3D printers in the museum’s Innovation Design Lab.
 
The mini-grants range from supporting several area robotics programs to hands-on marine science instruction to designing and constructing a play structure.  Other mini-grants focus on teacher preparation, STEM curriculum development, and enhancing school volunteer resources.
 
One such grant was awarded to the Discover Robotics After School program to be offered at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum.

“By exploring the building blocks of robotics and getting children excited by the science of robotics, we hope to provide a stepping stone to get them engaged in other STEM disciplines,” said Chris Slaughter, the museum’s executive director.
            
The Energy Partners include ExxonMobil, Freeport-McMoRan Oil & Gas, Aera Energy, SPE International, Chevron, California Resources Corp., Crimson Pipeline LP, E&B Natural Resources, Murphy Foundation, Phillips 66, Pacific Western Bank, Venoco, Presqu’ile Winery, Santa Barbara Foundation, PCEC, and NALCO Champion.
 
The Mini Grants:
 
School or Organization                                     Project
 
AAUW – Santa Maria                                      Tech Trek Science and Math Camp
Brandon Elementary School, Goleta                Fourth Grade STEM Education
Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clara Valley       After School STEM Academy                       
Girls Inc. of Carpinteria                                   The Eureka Program
Cuyama Valley High School                            Energy & Technology Curriculum Development
El Camino Elementary School, Goleta            MakerSpace Fridays
Nipomo High School                                       NHS Titan Robotics
Olive Grove Charter School                            Underwater Robotics Program
Orcutt Academy High School                          Spartatroniks Robotics Team
Partners in Education                                       Countywide Volunteer Program
Paulding Middle School (Lucia Mar USD)     “Hot” House
Providence Christian School, Santa Barbara   Play Structure Design and Construction
Santa Barbara County Education Office          SBCEO Teachers Network
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum                    Hands on Marine Science Program
Riviera Robotics                                               Riviera Robotics Team 5818
Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum          Discover Robotics After School Program

— Jordan Killebrew for Energy Partners.
 
 
 

 

