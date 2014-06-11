Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:28 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

EnergyPartners Fund Announces STEM Grants, Enrichment Programs

By Tina Frontado for the EnergyPartners Fund | June 11, 2014 | 11:04 a.m.

The EnergyPartners Fund is proud to announce its fifth annual STEM grant program.

Teachers, schools and nonprofit organizations with engaging ideas that inspire students to achieve in science, technology, engineering and math are encouraged to apply.

Previous grant awards have included support for robotics teams, classroom lab supplies, iPads, SMART technologies, math superbowls, AAUW’s Tech Trek science camp for girls, Maker Faire projects, Techsploration and science field trips.

Grant applications are due Sept. 15 at by clicking here.

The EnergyPartners Fund has invested $650,000 over the past five years in science, technology, engineering and math education benefiting more than 50,000 public and private students in kindergarten through high school, in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

In addition to STEM grants, the EnergyPartners Fund is also helping local students discover the power of next generation science through a series of hands-­on, enrichment programs aligned with the goals and objectives of the common core.

All programs are offered at no charge to participants. Reservations are required.

The EnergyPartners Fund is a collaboration of local private sector companies, professionals, business partners, community champions and individuals, who rely on STEM-­‐educated talent to run and grow their businesses, and are joining together to support the communities in which they live, operate and prosper.

EnergyPartners is a committee advised fund with the Santa Barbara Foundation, which maximizes its investment and service potential. For more information about the EnergyPartners Fund and its STEM student programs and grant opportunities, click here.

— Tina Frontado represents the EnergyPartners Fund.

