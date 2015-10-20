EnergyPartners Fund Awards $110,000 in Grants for STEM Programs in Santa Barbara County

Advice

The EnergyPartners Fund, a committee advised fund at the Santa Barbara Foundation, awarded $110,000 for grants and educational programs focusing on science, technology, engineering and math education (STEM). The grants were presented in early October at Presqu’ile Winery in Santa Maria.

Grants from the fund support programs from simple to complex, all with the goal to foster learning and enthusiasm in STEM. While most of the grants went to elementary and secondary schools in Santa Barbara County, a few reached as far as Fillmore and Nipomo.

EnergyPartners Fund representatives presented awards to teachers and administrators for equipment including interactive computer projectors, iPads and air quality probes, as well as for programs to support math and robotics teams, teacher training and curriculum development.

EnergyPartners Fund is proud to continue awarding larger grants to specific projects that exemplify the benefit of community-based partnerships. It is because of the generous support of major sponsors — such as ExxonMobil, Freeport-McMoRan Oil & Gas, Aera Energy LLC and the Santa Maria Valley Section of the Society of Petroleum Engineers — that these grants are possible.

The first of the grants went to support the Family Ultimate Science Exploration (FUSE) nights at UC Santa Barbara, supporting underrepresented students and their families to gain familiarity with the practice of science, its importance in education and its promise of exciting career options.

At FUSE events, eighth grade students and their families rotate in 30-minute sessions through three bilingual activities related to physics, chemistry and biology. The activities are led by UCSB undergraduate and graduate students.

A second grant was jointly funded by the EnergyPartners Fund and Highland Santa Barbara Foundation, Inc. to support the second year of Reasoning Mind in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

Reasoning Mind is an interactive, computer-based mathematics program designed to engage elementary students in the development of strong critical thinking, reasoning and logic skills. The focus on deep conceptual understanding and computational fluency prepares students for success in higher level math courses.

Implementation of Reasoning Mind in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District began this fall and is expected to impact about 500 students.

Olivia Bolanos, director of curriculum instruction at Santa Maria-Bonita School District, suggested that it would be appropriate to change the name to Positive EnergyPartners Fund.

“We in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District are so fortunate to have the support of the EnergyPartners Fund that allows our teachers to expand their learning and empower our students," she said. 'This opportunity helps us move our students forward in STEM-related projects that will be so instrumental in helping them be successful in their academic careers and as they prepare to be 21st century ready.

"Our teachers are eager to learn and our students now have the ability to access a multitude of resources at their fingertips and within minutes. We look forward to our continued partnership and can only imagine the endless possibilities of the positive investment in our future,” Bolanos said.

To date, the EnergyPartners Fund has awarded more than $960,000 to local classrooms, schools, districts and nonprofit organizations with a cumulative impact exceeding 50,000 students.

2015 Grantees

» Allan Hancock College: Event expenses for girls STEM conference

» American Association of University Women, California Special Projects Fund: Twoscholarships for eighth grade girls to attend camp at UC Santa Barbara

»Blochman Union School District: Interactive learning and technology

» Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clara Valley: Professional development, materials and competition travel

» Community Robotics Learning Foundation, SYV: Collaborative robot maker space

» El Camino School: Science laboratory tools and resources

» Girls Inc. of Carpinteria: STEM expenses related to the Eureka program

» Nipomo High School: VEX robotics

» Orcutt Academy High School: Spartatroniks robotics team

» Orcutt Academy Independent Study in Casmalia: Microscopes for young scientists

» Pioneer Valley High School: Air quality monitoring probes

» Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School: Laptops for the Engineering Academy

» SBCEO Teachers Network: Collaborative learning team grants

» Santa Maria-Bonita School District: Reasoning Mind elementary math program

» Taylor Elementary School: STEM Education Ambassador Program

» UC Santa Barbara: Family Ultimate Science Exploration (FUSE)

— Andrew Fletcher is the communications director for the Santa Barbara Foundation.