Engage Little Ones with Talking, Reading, Singing

The First 5 Santa Barbara County campaign — Talking is Teaching: Talk, Read, Sing — aimed at boosting early brain development and language skills of all children from birth through age 5 will run Oct. 16-Nov. 20.

Talking is Teaching: Talk, Read, Sing encourages parents and caregivers to talk, read and sing more with their young children from birth.

Almost 60 percent of American children start kindergarten unprepared, lagging behind their peers in critical language, math and social-emotional skills.

Research shows that simple, everyday interactions with young children — such as describing objects seen during a walk or bus ride, singing songs, or telling stories — can build their vocabulary, prepare them for school, and lay a strong foundation for lifelong learning.

The campaign is partnered with trusted messengers to share information with parents and caregivers about the critical role they play in their children’s early brain development. These community partners will distribute Talking is Teaching materials directly to families.

The campaign in Santa Barbara County has support from partners including community leaders, family resource centers, libraries, and child-care providers involved in the Quality Rating and Improvement Systems.

The community-wide effort is promoted by Too Small to Fail, a national, joint initiative of The Opportunity Institute and the Clinton Foundation.

Talking is Teaching hopes to transform everyday places where families spend time together into language-rich environments. A community-wide multi-media campaign will reinforce these messages through bus ads and in paid media spots.

For more information, visit www.first5sbc.org/trs, or call 560-1039.

First 5 Santa Barbara County Children and Families Commission, funded by Proposition 10, works in partnership with individuals and organizations throughout the county to support the health, early learning and well-being of children prenatal to age 5 and their families.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.