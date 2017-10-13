Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 7:56 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Engage Little Ones with Talking, Reading, Singing

By Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County | October 13, 2017 | 4:40 p.m.

The First 5 Santa Barbara County campaign — Talking is Teaching: Talk, Read, Sing — aimed at boosting early brain development and language skills of all children from birth through age 5 will run Oct. 16-Nov. 20.

Talking is Teaching: Talk, Read, Sing encourages parents and caregivers to talk, read and sing more with their young children from birth.

Almost 60 percent of American children start kindergarten unprepared, lagging behind their peers in critical language, math and social-emotional skills.

Research shows that simple, everyday interactions with young children — such as describing objects seen during a walk or bus ride, singing songs, or telling stories — can build their vocabulary, prepare them for school, and lay a strong foundation for lifelong learning.

The campaign is partnered with trusted messengers to share information with parents and caregivers about the critical role they play in their children’s early brain development. These community partners will distribute Talking is Teaching materials directly to families.

The campaign in Santa Barbara County has support from partners including community leaders, family resource centers, libraries, and child-care providers involved in the Quality Rating and Improvement Systems.

The community-wide effort is promoted by Too Small to Fail, a national, joint initiative of The Opportunity Institute and the Clinton Foundation.

Talking is Teaching hopes to transform everyday places where families spend time together into language-rich environments. A community-wide multi-media campaign will reinforce these messages through bus ads and in paid media spots.

For more information, visit www.first5sbc.org/trs, or call 560-1039.

First 5 Santa Barbara County Children and Families Commission, funded by Proposition 10, works in partnership with individuals and organizations throughout the county to support the health, early learning and well-being of children prenatal to age 5 and their families.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 