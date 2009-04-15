Engagement: Mollie Helmuth and Pfc. Maxwell Moore

Daughter of Cami and John Helmuth of Goleta is planning a spring 2010 wedding

Cami and John Helmuth of Goleta have announced the engagement of their daughter, Mollie Helmuth, to Marine Pfc. Maxwell Moore of Dublin. Moore is the son of Erin Moore of Oakland and Michael Moore of Dublin.

Max proposed to Mollie as the sun rose during a morning hike along a favorite trail on April 10. She was so happy and excited about her response that they both forgot entirely (for a few moments, anyway) about the lovely ring Max had in his hand!

Mollie graduated from San Marcos High School and from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a journalism degree. The former Noozhawk intern is currently enrolled at UCSB, completing her M.Ed. in English, and works at San Roque School.

Max graduated from Dublin High School and attended SBCC. He recently graduated from Marine boot camp in San Diego, and currently serves as a Marine reservist.

Their wedding is being planned for spring of 2010.

— Cami Helmuth is Mollie’s proud mom.