Engagement: Thea Vandervoort and Boris Palencia

The wedding of Thea Audrey Vandervoort to Boris William Palencia will take place April 19 at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

Thea is a 10th-generation Santa Barbaran of Ortega lineage, and Boris formerly hails from Pasadena.

Upon graduation from UCSB with a bachelor of arts degree in accounting and economics, Boris fell in love with Santa Barbara, as many do, and now calls SB his home. Boris is also pursuing a master's degree in business administration from Pepperdine University with an emphasis in finance. He is currently the financial officer for the UCSB Police Department.

Boris is very dedicated to the Santa Barbara community and enjoys volunteering at the Dream Foundation and Old Spanish Days Fiesta. Boris was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps in 2010 and continues to work in support of veterans issues in the community.

Thea graduated from UC Irvine with a bachelor of fine arts degree in dance performance and a specialization in arts education. She also received a master of science degree from the University of Oregon in arts administration and a graduate certificate in nonprofit management.

She is currently the development and marketing associate for the Mental Wellness Center.

Thea is very active in the community via Old Spanish Days Fiesta, and has been a ballet, contemporary and flamenco dancer and teacher for many years, both locally and nationally. Thea is also an arts educator and enjoys passing on the dance traditions of prior Santa Barbara generations to local schoolchildren.