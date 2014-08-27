Pop Legend Engelbert Humperdinck to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

International pop sensation Engelbert Humperdinck brings his North American tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18.

Tickets for the show are $25, $35 and $45.

Humperdinck, who has crooned his way into the hearts of adoring fans worldwide, will appear in the intimate, 1,400-seat Samala Showroom just days before the U.S. release of his latest album, Engelbert Calling.

The longtime Las Vegas icon has become a legend in the music industry, compiling 63 gold and 24 platinum records, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe for Entertainer of the Year (1988) and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His classic hits include “Release Me,” “After the Lovin,” “The Last Waltz,” “The Way It Used to Be,” “A Man Without Love” and the unforgettable “Quando, Quando, Quando,” among others.

In the past decade, he has joined an elite group of musical artists, such as Tony Bennett and Burt Bacharach, who have crossed over successfully to strike a new chord with a younger generation in addition to their core audiences.

Humperdinck recently completed recording his first duets CD, Engelbert Calling, which features tracks with Sir Elton John, Willie Nelson , Shelby Lynne, Charles Aznavour, Johnny Mathis, Cliff Richard, Neil Sedaka, Dionne Warwick, Kenny Rogers and Gene Simmons, to name a few.

The CD is scheduled to be released in the United States on Sept. 30.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this legendary performer when he takes the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.