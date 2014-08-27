Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 11:15 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Pop Legend Engelbert Humperdinck to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | August 27, 2014 | 2:55 p.m.

International pop sensation Engelbert Humperdinck brings his North American tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18.

Engelbert Humperdinck
Engelbert Humperdinck will entertain fans at the Chumash Casino Resort on Sept. 18.

Tickets for the show are $25, $35 and $45.

Humperdinck, who has crooned his way into the hearts of adoring fans worldwide, will appear in the intimate, 1,400-seat Samala Showroom just days before the U.S. release of his latest album, Engelbert Calling.

The longtime Las Vegas icon has become a legend in the music industry, compiling 63 gold and 24 platinum records, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe for Entertainer of the Year (1988) and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His classic hits include “Release Me,” “After the Lovin,” “The Last Waltz,” “The Way It Used to Be,” “A Man Without Love” and the unforgettable “Quando, Quando, Quando,” among others.

In the past decade, he has joined an elite group of musical artists, such as Tony Bennett and Burt Bacharach, who have crossed over successfully to strike a new chord with a younger generation in addition to their core audiences.

Humperdinck recently completed recording his first duets CD, Engelbert Calling, which features tracks with Sir Elton John, Willie Nelson , Shelby Lynne, Charles Aznavour, Johnny Mathis, Cliff Richard, Neil Sedaka, Dionne Warwick, Kenny Rogers and Gene Simmons, to name a few.

The CD is scheduled to be released in the United States on Sept. 30.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this legendary performer when he takes the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 