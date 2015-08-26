Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:07 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 
English Language Learning Program Welcomes Duo of New Leaders

By Martha Jin for ELS Language Centers of Santa Barbara | August 26, 2015 | 11:15 a.m.

ELS Language Centers of Santa Barbara welcomes a new center director, Alyssa Stovall, and new housing coordinator, Martha Jin. 

Stovall has worked with ELS since February 2011, first as a teacher, and later as the academic director in New Haven, Conn., and now as the center director in Santa Barbara. 

She began teaching English during a summer visit to Nairobi, Kenya, and absolutely loved that experience, leading her to pursue teaching English to international students in the U.S.

Stovall has a bachelor's in psychology from Yale University, a master's in international education from New York University as well as a master's in teaching English to students of other languages.

Jin studied music performance at UC Santa Barbara, where she had the opportunity to study abroad in Italy and Germany.

Born in Northern China, she came to the U.S. when she was 17. Her homestay mother became her lifelong mentor.

Jin loves working with international students because it is her way of giving back to the community.

The mission of ELS is to provide English language and educational exchange programs that exceed the academic, professional and social expectations of our clients throughout the world.

Over the past 45 years, ELS has helped hundreds of thousands of students from over 140 countries around the world to learn English using our innovative approach that makes language learning simple, fast and enjoyable. 

The goal of the ELS homestay program is to provide an interesting cultural and educational experience for both the student and host family.

Our students come from all over the world, and the best way for them to speed their progress in learning English and to gain first-hand cultural understanding of the people of the United States is to live with an American family.

This unforgettable experience provides a lifetime of memories for both the student and the host family. 

As the student Patrycya Przewoznik from Poland said: “staying with a host family helped me to ease my homesickness and make my vacation and studies more enjoyable. What makes homestay special is the daily experience of living with hosts who are eager to help you and care for you as a second family.” 

If you are interested in hosting international students from Japan, Russia, Brazil, China and Saudi Arabia, among others, ELS will bring you the best hosting experience.

Hosting international students is a wonderful opportunity to travel without leaving your home. You will also be compensated for providing housing and food. The application process is simple. Email [email protected] or call 805.966.0172 for more information.

— Martha Jin represents ELS Language Centers of Santa Barbara.

 
