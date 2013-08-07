Enjoy an Out-of-This-World Celebration at Natural History Museum’s ‘Astro—Vaganza!

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History invites guests to Astro-Vaganza!, an all-day astronomy celebration from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

During the day, guests can enjoy hands-on astronomy activities, including launching bottle rockets, creating comets, and building planets and rockets packs. Kids in attendance will win a fun prize by visiting each space station and filling out their “mission log,” and can also dress up as a favorite space character to enter a drawing to win a yearlong membership to the Museum.

Planetarium shows will also be playing throughout the day in the Gladwin Planetarium, including Twinkle, Twinkle for Little Stars, Kids’ Space Adventure and Your Cosmic Quest. Planetarium shows are $4 for nonmembers and free to museum members.

Lunch will be available for purchase from Georgia’s Smokehouse Food Truck from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Frozen treats from Freezer Monkey will also be for sale from noon to 4 p.m.

Guests can also join the Astronomical Unit in the evening for telescope viewing, and enjoy an evening exclusive at 7 p.m. at $6 for general admission or $3 for museum members.

Tinker Fest is included with general admission.

— Valeria Velasco for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.