Enjoy Brews and Business Camaraderie at Carpinteria Valley Chamber Meet Up at Island Brewing

Advice

Calling all entrepreneurs, home-based businesses, start-ups, creative minds and go-getters! Join Joyce... at Island Brewing Company from 4 - 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015, to learn about Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce membership.

The nature of entrepreneurship is to envision what might be possible, and using the tools of business, make it happen. Professional goals can be achieved with ease with the help of mentors and peer groups.

Join the table as the chamber defines the goals of the grass-roots effort to support businesses while enjoying beer and camaraderie with similarly minded business professionals.

Join Joyce… programs are held at alternating member businesses quarterly both to familiarize prospective and existing members with member benefits and special opportunities and to launch specialized, industry-specific Carpinteria Valley Chamber programs.

Island Brewing Company is located at 5049 Sixth Street, in Carpinteria.

RSVP required. To reserve your seat at the table, contact Joyce at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber by phone 805.684.5479 or email [email protected].

— Joyce Donaldson is the president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.