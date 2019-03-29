Pixel Tracker

Friday, March 29 , 2019, 9:21 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Enjoy Free Movie and Popcorn at Santa Maria Public Library

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | March 29, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

The city of Santa Maria Public Library will show the movie Interstellar (2014) at 3 p.m. Monday, April 15, in Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St. The film is rated PG-13. The event is free and no tickets are required.

In the movie, a team of explorers travels through a wormhole in space in an attempt to ensure humanity's survival. The movie stars Matthew McConaughey and Jessica Chastain.

Seating is limited and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will be served free of charge.

Library hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday. Direct questions to the information desk, 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 