Enjoy Free Movie and Popcorn at Santa Maria Public Library

The city of Santa Maria Public Library will show the movie Interstellar (2014) at 3 p.m. Monday, April 15, in Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St. The film is rated PG-13. The event is free and no tickets are required.

In the movie, a team of explorers travels through a wormhole in space in an attempt to ensure humanity's survival. The movie stars Matthew McConaughey and Jessica Chastain.

Seating is limited and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will be served free of charge.

Library hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday. Direct questions to the information desk, 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.