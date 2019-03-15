Enjoy Joie de Vivre of Springtime in Paris at The Howard School Fundraiser

For more than a century, The Howard School, Santa Barbara’s oldest continually operating independent and nonprofit school, has been educating children from communities across Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The Howard School, 5315 Foothill Road, on the Girls Inc. Carpinteria campus, serves children in preschool to eighth grade.

The school’s highly individualized teaching approach has changed the course of children's and families’ lives through education that emphasizes meaningful character development, as well as academic achievement.

As a nonprofit school with no endowment and a yearly tuition cost at about half the rate of comparable schools nearby, The Howard School fundraises each spring to ensure its operating costs, teacher salaries and scholarship funds for low- and middle-income families.

This year's auction and fundraiser — Springtime in Paris — will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the school.

"Our annual fundraiser helps keep tuition as low as possible, allowing us to offer educational opportunities for families within our community who understand that an individualized learning environment is essential for their child's success," said Joel Reed, headmaster of The Howard School.

Springtime in Paris will be catered by top chefs Ricky Rossignol of the Marriott, Nirasha Rodriguez of The Food Liaison, and Rory Trovato of Rori’s Artisanal Creamery.

Guests can enjoy a French-infused springtime feast, along with an open bar offering a selection of hops and spirits from local craft brewers, winemakers and mixologists.

To buy tickets, donate or become a sponsor, contact [email protected] or call 805-745-8448.

The Howard School is now enrolling for the 2019/20 school year. Visit thehowardschool.org or contact Anita Betancourt, 805-745-8448, for more information or to set up a tour.

— Anita Betancourt for The Howard School.