Enjoy Lunch at Wine Cask and Support CASA of Santa Barbara County

By Jennifer Zacharias for Wine Cask | November 4, 2014 | 1:34 p.m.

This November, Wine Cask is pleased to support CASA of Santa Barbara County (Court Appointed Special Advocates) through its Charity Lunch Promotion, and will donate 10 percent of all guests checks when they mention this charity, whose mission is to ensure a safe, permanent, nurturing home for every abused and/or neglected child by providing a highly trained volunteer to advocate for them in the court system.

CASA of Barbara County is fundraising and recruiting volunteers for several key initiatives and campaigns, including its Holiday Gift Drive to collect gifts for foster children. CASA will provide "wish" slips to anyone who wants to provide gifts for these children.

CASA is also accepting applications for its next CASA Volunteer Training that will begin in late January. CASA works carefully to match a CASA volunteer with a child to ensure that the child's best interest is served.

Wine Cask is pleased to do its part to help fundraise for these efforts. All guests need to do to help support CASA of Santa Barbara County is mention the nonprofit’s name during their lunch and Wine Cask will make sure 10 percent of their bill goes back to the organization’s programs. Indulge in Wine Cask favorites like the Madagascar Prawn Salad or the BLAT (Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Avocado) Sandwich.

Click here to learn more about CASA of Santa Barbara County’s important programs and services.

Wine Cask is located in downtown Santa Barbara in the historic El Paseo complex, and offers the best of all worlds to enjoy a lunch or dinner in a stylishly relaxed setting. Its passion is serving great food, providing the highest caliber of service and bringing back the comfort and nostalgia of one of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants to our patrons.

Wine Cask is located at 813 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara. For more information, click here or call 805.966.9463.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Wine Cask.

 

