Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:05 am | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Enjoy Southern California Fall Gardening in November

By Diane Rumbaugh for Agromin | November 5, 2013 | 10:48 a.m.

Fall in Southern California means fewer daylight hours to garden, but there is also less to do as winter approaches, say experts at Agromin, an Oxnard-based manufacturer of earth-friendly compost products made from organic material collected from more than 50 California cities, including those in Santa Barbara County.

» Mulch plants: Southern California cities average between 1 and 1½ inches of rain in November. If the rains come (it may also be another dry month), add mulch around the garden. Mulch stops mud from splashing onto plants when it rains.

» Place container plants next to a fence or building: November evenings are cool. By moving plants near fences or walls, the plants absorb reflected daytime heat and are protected from winter winds. Stake in-ground young trees so they are not damaged during high winds.

» Plant cool weather flowers: There is still time to plant cool weather flowers such as pansies, violas, primrose and calendula. They will bloom through fall and winter. For a quick color infusion, buy plants that are already in bloom such as chrysanthemums. These mums can immediately brighten a flowerbed. Once finished blooming, cut plants to a few inches above the ground. They will begin to grow again in spring and bloom in July.

» Plant trees: Fall is the time to plant just about any variety of tree. Fall and winter give the trees a good start so by spring, the trees are ready to grow.

What type of tree to plant? Evergreen trees keep their leaves all year so they are good for privacy and wind protection. Deciduous tree lose all their leaves in winter.

Whatever tree type, before making a selection, take into account the tree's rate of growth, root configuration, leaf type, tree shape and ultimate height at maturity. Make sure the site you select has enough sun and the tree will get enough water. Make sure the tree is 10 feet or more from the house and at least 5 feet away from patios and other hard surfaces. Otherwise, roots can cause problems.

» Plant garlic and onion: Garlic and onion thrive in cooler weather. Plant garlic cloves pointed side up about 1 to 3 inches deep and about 5 inches apart. Full-size onions are easy to grow and can be planted from seed. Water well since they are shallow-rooted.

Onions can be harvested when the leaves start to turn yellow and wilt — usually in late spring. Push the rest of the leaves over to encourage ripening. Harvest the bulbs and dry them in the sun for a few days before refrigerating.

» Plant California native groundcover: November is an excellent time to plant California native groundcover. Flowering groundcover includes a variety of California fuchsia and manzanita plants.

» Stop fertilizing roses: Roses flowers should keep blooming through November, but stop fertilizing roses now so they will go dormant in winter.

Click here for more gardening tips.

— Diane Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Agromin.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 