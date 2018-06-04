Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:29 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Enneagram Workshop Will Help You Explore Your Sweet, Hot, Blind and Desired Spots

By Gloria Regan for Enneagram | January 14, 2014 | 10:36 a.m.

The Enneagram is a Powerful Tool for Self-knowledge — a map of the complexity of human thoughts, emotions and behaviors. On Jan. 18 and 19 in Santa Barbara, author, psychologist and educator Jerome Wagner Ph.D. will take us on a guided tour through the important structures inherent in the Enneagram symbol. You will integrate this wisdom into a model that will enhance your understanding and increase the applicability of the Enneagram in your life and work.

Starting with our “Sweet Spot” — our positive resources — we will journey through our vulnerabilities, compensatory strategies and idealized self-images, and finally, how we can learn to shift our perspectives and paradigms to realize our “desired spot.”

Jerome Wagner Ph.D. is a clinical psychologist, therapist and faculty member in the Department of Psychology at Loyola University, Chicago. Author of Nine Lenses on the World, the Enneagram Perspective and The Enneagram Spectrum of Personality Styles, he is a founder of the International Enneagram Association, a former director, and is co-editor of the Enneagram Journal, a professional peer review publication.

The course is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 18 and 19 at the Pepper Tree Inn, 3850 State St. in Santa Barbara. Click here for more information, or to view the course outline and register.

Join in to experience Wit and Wisdom while learning about your specific style of personality.

— Gloria Regan represents the Enneagram workshop.

 

