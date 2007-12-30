Enough is Enough

I think 40 percent in taxes, fees and bonds per year is enough. Our founding fathers would cry if they knew how much we now pay in taxes. I also think it's time to end our 40-year-old failed welfare program. It has created gangs, mothers who have 12 children with many fathers, and created more, not less poverty and dependency. Let's be honest.

The government would have a huge tax surplus if our government leaders would stop giving our hard-earned tax dollars to illegal aliens, and subcontract out all services in the Yellow Pages to private-sector companies. The government also pays its employees twice the wage as private-sector workers, along with perks and pensions that are bankrupting every city, county, state and federal agency.

