Posted on September 26, 2017 | 4:40 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Enrique A. Franco, 63, of Santa Barbara, died Sept. 23, 2017. He was born on July 14, 1954.

Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 5, at the Welch-Ryce-Haider downtown Chapel. Mass will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 6, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Private interment.

