Enriqueta Salas of Santa Barbara, 1945-2016

Posted on June 1, 2016 | 12:17 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Enriqueta Salas, 70, passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Barbara May 30, 2016.

She was born in San Juan de Guadalupe, Durango, Mexico June 2, 1945.

Enriqueta came to Santa Barbara in 1964 and married Antonio Salas August 14, 1965. They had two children.

Enriqueta worked at several hotels and later became a housekeeper for several families in Santa Barbara. While working, she took classes and became a U.S. citizen.

She was a loving and caring mother, always telling jokes and making people laugh. She loved spending time in the garden and at the casino.

Enriqueta is survived by her husband of 51 years, Antonio; children, Anna Nevarez and Marco Salas; grandchildren, Isaac and Sandra Nevarez; and siblings Lola Enriquez, Catalina and Rosa Adame.

She was predeceased by her parents, Alfonso and Ignacia Adame and her sister, Josefina Rodriguez.

A rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2016, at Holy Cross Church, which is located at 1740 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara.

A mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, also at Holy Cross, followed immediately by a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Avenue in Santa Barbara

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services, 805.895.8409.