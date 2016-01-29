Friday, April 27 , 2018, 11:23 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Enrolled Agent Jennifer MacMillan Appointed to Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council

By Jennifer MacMillan | January 29, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

Jennifer MacMillan

Enrolled Agent Jennifer MacMillan has been appointed as chair of the 2016 Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council (IRSAC), which provides an organized public forum for top IRS officials and representatives of the public to discuss key tax administration issues.

The IRSAC suggests operational improvements; offers constructive observations about the IRS’s current or proposed policies, programs and procedures; and advises the IRS on particular issues having substantive effect on federal tax administration.

The  IRSAC is authorized under the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA), and may have a maximum of 35 members. Members of the IRSAC are selected for a three-year term to represent the taxpaying public, tax professionals, small and large businesses, academia and the payroll community.

The IRSAC holds periodic meetings in Washington, D.C. during the year, culminating in the presentation of a report to the Commissioner of Internal Revenue at a public meeting in November of each year.

MacMillan has been an enrolled agent since 1994, authorized to represent taxpayers before the IRS at any administrative level. Appointed to the IRSAC in 2014, MacMillan serves on the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) subgroup of IRSAC and was vice chair of the IRSAC in 2015. 

— Jennifer MacMillan is a member of the National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA), serving for many years on its Government Relations Committee. She is also a member and past president of the California Society of Enrolled Agents (CSEA).

