Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 3:45 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Enrollment Deadline Sunday for Covered California Health Insurance Exchange

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | February 12, 2015 | 8:23 p.m.

With Sunday the deadline for open enrollment plans through the Covered California health insurance exchange, local experts are urging those still uninsured to sign up before then or risk a substantial fine.

Covered California is the state-run exchange where insurance can be purchased during open enrollment periods each year. 

The exchange was set up as a result of the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, which began coverage in January 2014 and requires people to have health insurance or pay a fine.

 

Bob Hopper, who has run Bob Hopper Insurance Services in Santa Barbara since 1991, said that last year saw a large influx of people applying for insurance, many of whom had been denied coverage in the past.

"It was really a scramble to keep up with everything," he said.

This year has been much slower, though things were picking up this week because of Sunday's deadline.

Hopper's business helps those wanting to use an in-person agent to help them sign up for insurance, and also helps clients with billing and the claims process.

For people who didn't have insurance in 2014, they'll have to pay a $95 fine for each adult and $47.50 for each child, with a maximum of $285 per family, or 1 percent of their income, whichever is greater, at tax time.

The person could find a bite has been taken out of their refund check if they haven't already paid the fine.

For those who do not sign up for insurance this year, the fines will be even greater next year, Hopper said. Those who have not signed up for insurance in 2015, they will be fined $325 per adult and $162.50 for each child with a maximum of $975 per family or 2 percent of income, whichever is greater, at tax time in 2016.

This is the first year that the Internal Revenue Service is asking for people to file a proof of insurance for with their tax documentation — a 1095 form — that is required if the person used the exchange to sign up for insurance.

Terry DiMizio, program coordinator for the benefits and referrals center with Santa Barbara County Public Health, said people should start the enrollment process by midnight of Feb. 15, and will have until Feb. 20 to complete the process with a certified enrollment counselors, which can be found on the Covered California website.

People can also call the county's benefits and referrals center with questions at 805.681.5393.

"The big message we want people to know is that Medi-Cal enrollment is available year round. Come in now, we're here to help," she said.

Medi-Cal is health insurance coverage based on income, and people qualify if they make 138 percent of the federal poverty level, about $32,913 for a family of four. More income qualifications can be found by clicking here.

If people sign up to meet with a certified enrollment counselor, they should budget about an hour for the appointment, but that could take longer based on the person's situation.

"Some people have never had health insurance, so we're having to educate them on the plans," she said.

Public Health uses each appointment with patients to ask if they are insured and if not, why not. They've also been doing outreach to the homeless and those with limited English proficiency to sign those who qualify up for Medi-Cal.

Maria Gardner, deputy director of economic assistance for the Department of Social Services, said signups have been slower than last year "but still busier than normal."

The county has enrolled more than 30,000 patients in Medi-Cal since November 2013, already exceeding its three- to five-year goal.

Open enrollment last year was six months, and this year is only three.

Over 16,000 people were enrolled in Covered California during the first enrollment period, and the county is seeing less than half of that this year.

Medi-Cal sign-ups are still seeing about a 7 percent increase, however.

"We're still seeing that our business is still growing," Gardner said, adding that there are 31 sites in the county where people can enroll with hundreds of eligibility workers.

She cautioned that though a $95 fine may not sound like much to people avoiding insurance, 1 percent of someone making $40,000 a year could add up to almost $600.

"It's the percent of income that people need to look at," she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 