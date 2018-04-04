Stage Set for Ensemble Theater’s Ghost Night Light Benefit

Ensemble Theatre Company's (ETC) second annual Ghost Light Night benefit bash is coming up Oct. 29 at the New Vic Theater, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara, event co-chairs Kandy Luria-Budgor and Meg Burnham have announced.

After the success of the 2016 Ghost Light Night, this year’s celebration will bring together ETC patrons and new friends of the theater to celebrate and raise funds for the company’s award-winning programming and education outreach activities.

Ghost Light Night opens with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m., followed by a one-night-only performance at 6 p.m. at the New Vic. At 7 p.m., guests will head over to the Wine Cask, 813 Anacapa St. for dinner and celebration.

Fully underwritten by ETC’s supporters, all proceeds go directly to Ensemble Theatre Company’s 2017-18 season and expanded education programming, including the new Young Actors Conservatory.

Event tickets are $500 and sponsorship opportunities are available. For tickets, call Christine Hollinger community development manager, 965-5400 ext. 104, or email [email protected] Seating is limited.

— Charlie Rohlfs for Ensemble Theatre Company.