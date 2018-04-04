Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:29 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Stage Set for Ensemble Theater’s Ghost Night Light Benefit

By Charlie Rohlfs for Ensemble Theatre Company | September 10, 2017 | 12:46 p.m.

Ensemble Theatre Company's (ETC) second annual Ghost Light Night benefit bash is coming up Oct. 29 at the New Vic Theater, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara, event co-chairs Kandy Luria-Budgor and Meg Burnham have announced.

After the success of the 2016 Ghost Light Night, this year’s celebration will bring together ETC patrons and new friends of the theater to celebrate and raise funds for the company’s award-winning programming and education outreach activities.

Ghost Light Night opens with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m., followed by a one-night-only performance at 6 p.m. at the New Vic. At 7 p.m., guests will head over to the Wine Cask, 813 Anacapa St. for dinner and celebration.

Fully underwritten by ETC’s supporters, all proceeds go directly to Ensemble Theatre Company’s 2017-18 season and expanded education programming, including the new Young Actors Conservatory.

Event tickets are $500 and sponsorship opportunities are available. For tickets, call Christine Hollinger community development manager, 965-5400 ext. 104, or email [email protected] Seating is limited.

— Charlie Rohlfs for Ensemble Theatre Company.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 