Ensemble, Globe team up to help kids and community brush up on their Shakespeare

By Charlie Rohlfs | September 20, 2016 | 9:10 a.m.

A new partnership between Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) and London's world-acclaimed Globe Education, Shakespeare’s Globe will help demystify centuries-old language that has kept some modern English speakers from full enjoyment of the world's most-loved writer.

The Bard himself might struggle to understand present-day use of “awesome!" or "sweet!" but an initiative is underway for more than 1,000 junior-high and high-school students, courtesy of The Léni Fund, with support from Sara Miller McCune.

The Léni Fund, in partnership with the Santa Barbara Education Foundation and the Santa Barbara Unified School District, is named in honor of the late Baroness Léni Fé Bland, one of Montecito’s most generous supporters of the performing arts and a life-long champion of performing-arts education.
 
At Santa Barbara junior high and high schools, two practitioners from Globe Education will be present several workshops to shine light on and enthuse students about Shakespeare and his seminal works.

Teachers will benefit from this experience as well with 15-20 educators participating in a professional-development workshop aimed at “teaching teachers how to teach Shakespeare.”

“Because of the extraordinary vision of Sara Miller McCune and the generosity of the Léni Fund, we are embarking on an exciting series of workshops and programs designed to enable our patrons and young audiences to appreciate the language and themes of Shakespeare’s Macbeth,” said Jonathan Fox, ETC’s artistic director.

“This initiative is a great tribute to Léni, who devoted her life to her support of the arts,” he said.
 
ETC’s production of Macbeth runs Sept. 29 – Oct. 16 at the New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. Top actors from New York and Los Angeles, as well as three Santa Barbara-based actors will be featured.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays.

Special student matinees are at 11 a.m. Oct. 6 and 14 (with support from the Santa Barbara High School PTA).

Tickets are $35-$70 with discounts available to seniors and groups of 10 or more. Tickets for patrons age 29 and under are $20.
 
For tickets or information, call 965-5400 x109 or go online to www.etcsb.org.

Charlie Rohlfs is director of marketing and public relations for Ensemble Theatre Company.

 
