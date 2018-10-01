Ensemble Theater Starts Season With Comedy ‘School For Lies’ — Honestly

Ensemble Theatre Company will open its 40th Anniversary 2018-19 season with The School for Lies, a comedy by David Ives, directed by Jonathan Fox, Oct. 6-21, with previews starting Thursday, Oct. 4, at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara.

The cast features Adam Mondschein, Jill Van Velzer, Lara Hillier, Matt Wolpe, Samantha Eggers, Ross Hellwig, Gino Montesinos, Matt Shea and Jamie Torcellini.

A freewheeling adaptation in rhyming verse of Molière’s classic comedy The Misanthrope, from the author who wrote The Liar, Venus in Fur, and All in the Timing.

It’s 1666, and Frank, a caustic and crabby guy who despises social niceties, falls for Celimene, a beautiful young widow and dazzling social butterfly.

“Is there a better way to start our 40th season than to bring another play to our subscribers and audiences from David Ives, writer of our smash-hit productions of The Liar and Venus in Fur?” said Fox, Ensemble Theatre Company artistic director.

“I am also delighted that three of the actors from our audience favorite The Liar will be returning to ETC to perform in this production. Get ready for an uproarious evening that will start our season off on a joyous note,” he said.

Playwright Ives is perhaps best known for his evening of one-act plays, All In The Timing (he has been included in the Best Short Plays series seven times), and for his drama Venus In Fur, which was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play.

Fox joined ETC in 2006. He recently directed Ayad Akhtar’s The Invisible Hand, which transferred to The English Theatre of Frankfurt in 2018 and adapted and directed ETC’s production of Woody Allen’s Husbands and Wives.

His other ETC productions include Porgy and Bess, Macbeth, Sweeney Todd, Woyzeck, Amadeus, A Little Night Music, and The Liar, Crime and Punishment.

Scenic design is by Harry Feiner; lighting design, Jared A. Sayeg; costume design, Kate Bergh; and properties design, John McElveney. Production stage manager is Ricky Moreno.

Performances are 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays; with an added 7 p.m. show on Tuesday, Oct. 9, and a 4 p.m. Saturday matinee performance Oct. 13.

All preview tickets are $40. Regular adult ticket prices are ­­$60-$75 with discounts available for seniors. Student tickets are $25 each, and tickets for patrons age 29 and under are $40.

Single tickets are available through the ETC box office, 805-965-5400, or online at etcb.org. For group sales information, call 805-965-5400. Prices subject to change.

Ensemble’s 2018-19 season also includes The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez, Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller, Jonathan Safran Foer’s Everything is Illuminated adapted by Simon Block, and Dancing Lessons by Mark St. Germain.

— David Elzer for Ensemble Theatre Company.