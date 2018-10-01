Monday, October 1 , 2018, 3:12 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 
 

Ensemble Theater Starts Season With Comedy ‘School For Lies’ — Honestly

By David Elzer for Ensemble Theatre Company | October 1, 2018 | 1:41 p.m.

Ensemble Theatre Company will open its 40th Anniversary 2018-19 season with The School for Lies, a comedy by David Ives, directed by Jonathan Fox, Oct. 6-21, with previews starting Thursday, Oct. 4, at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara.

The cast features Adam Mondschein, Jill Van Velzer, Lara Hillier, Matt Wolpe, Samantha Eggers, Ross Hellwig, Gino Montesinos, Matt Shea and Jamie Torcellini.

A freewheeling adaptation in rhyming verse of Molière’s classic comedy The Misanthrope, from the author who wrote The Liar, Venus in Fur, and All in the Timing.

It’s 1666, and Frank, a caustic and crabby guy who despises social niceties, falls for Celimene, a beautiful young widow and dazzling social butterfly.

“Is there a better way to start our 40th season than to bring another play to our subscribers and audiences from David Ives, writer of our smash-hit productions of The Liar and Venus in Fur?” said Fox, Ensemble Theatre Company artistic director.

“I am also delighted that three of the actors from our audience favorite The Liar will be returning to ETC to perform in this production. Get ready for an uproarious evening that will start our season off on a joyous note,” he said.    

Playwright Ives is perhaps best known for his evening of one-act plays, All In The Timing (he has been included in the Best Short Plays series seven times), and for his drama Venus In Fur, which was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play.

Fox joined ETC in 2006. He recently directed Ayad Akhtar’s The Invisible Hand, which transferred to The English Theatre of Frankfurt in 2018 and adapted and directed ETC’s production of Woody Allen’s Husbands and Wives.

His other ETC productions include Porgy and Bess, Macbeth, Sweeney Todd, Woyzeck, Amadeus, A Little Night Music, and The Liar, Crime and Punishment.

Scenic design is by Harry Feiner; lighting design, Jared A. Sayeg; costume design, Kate Bergh; and properties design, John McElveney. Production stage manager is Ricky Moreno.

Performances are 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays; with an added 7 p.m. show on Tuesday, Oct. 9, and a 4 p.m. Saturday matinee performance Oct. 13.

All preview tickets are $40. Regular adult ticket prices are ­­$60-$75 with discounts available for seniors. Student tickets are $25 each, and tickets for patrons age 29 and under are $40.

Single tickets are available through the ETC box office, 805-965-5400, or online at etcb.org. For group sales information, call 805-965-5400. Prices subject to change.    

Ensemble’s 2018-19 season also includes The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez, Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller, Jonathan Safran Foer’s Everything is Illuminated adapted by Simon Block, and Dancing Lessons by Mark St. Germain.

— David Elzer for Ensemble Theatre Company.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 