Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 3:29 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Ensemble Holiday Show: Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley

By Cinnamon Thompson/Kim L. Hunter for Ensemble Theatre Company | November 4, 2017 | 2:53 p.m.

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) has announced its new holiday show is Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, a comedy adapted for the stage by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. The production runs Nov. 30-Dec. 17.

Directed by Andrew Barnicle, this regional-theater hit is a sequel to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, and reunites its characters to place the bookish middle sister, Mary Bennet, in the limelight.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley follows the Pride and Prejudice characters as they gather at Pemberley, the distinguished home of Mr. and Mrs. Darcy in the early 19th century.

Character Mary Bennet grows tired of her role as the innocent sister in the face of her siblings’ whirlwind romances. When the family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley, an unexpected guest sparks Mary’s hopes for romance.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley has charmed critics and audiences nationwide, and was a hit in its National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere in 2016.

The production is a “droll and quite delicious seasonal sequel to ‘Pride and Prejudice' ... an unstuffy, highly entertaining and warm-spirited work, the kind of thing multiple generations can enjoy together,” wrote Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune.

“When my co-author Margot Melcon and I started Miss Bennet, we wanted to create a holiday story for everyone that explores the complexities of family and love," said Gunderson.

“It had to be funny, moving, romantic and smart. It had to be something Jane Austen would approve of,” she said.

Gunderson has had more than 20 of her works produced and has been recognized by American Theatre Magazine as the most-produced living playwright in the U.S.

Melcon is the Zellerbach Family Foundation’s Executive for promoting culture and spent seven years as an artist and administrator at Marin Theater Company.

As their director of new play development, Melcon has worked as a dramatist on six world premieres and has administered the company’s two annual new play prizes.

“This play was a joy to discover,” said ETC’s artistic director Jonathan Fox.

“For the first time in several years, we are presenting a holiday play that actually takes place at the holidays," Fox said. "The play sparkles with Jane Austen’s style of wit, and I’m pleased that it brings director Andrew Barnicle back to ETC.”

Actors in Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley have backgrounds in TV, film, theater and Broadway. The cast includes:

Erin Barnes (Jane), Paul Culos (Arthur), Donnla Hughes (Mary), Samantha Eggers (Anne), Caroline Innerbichler (Lydia), Matthew Koenig (Bingley), Christian Pedersen (Darcy) and Paige Lindsay White (Lizzie).

Barnicle, directed the ETC productions of Venus in Fur, Fallen Angels and Chapter Two, and served as artistic director of the Laguna Playhouse from 1991 through 2010. He produced more than 100 Playhouse shows and directed more than 40 of them.

Barnicle's recent directing projects at Laguna include Lissa Levin’s Sex and Education starring Julia Duffy, Willy Russell’s Shirley Valentine, Noel Coward’s Private Lives, and Ron Hutchinson’s Moonlight and Magnolias.

Ticket prices range from $20-$50. The 2017-18 season subscriptions start at $150 for a five-play preview series. Student subscriptions are available for $90; subscriptions for theatergoers ages 29 and under are $150.

The production of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley is sponsored by the Stephen and Carla Hahn Foundation, in partnership with Montecito Bank and Trust. ETC’s 2017-18 season is sponsored by Leatrice Luria.

For more information, visit: http://ensembletheatre.com/boxoffice/nowplaying/miss_bennet_christmas_at_pemberley.

— Cinnamon Thompson/Kim L. Hunter for Ensemble Theatre Company.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 